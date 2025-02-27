Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WEEEF remained flat at $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday. Western Energy Services has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

