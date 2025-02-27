Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 884.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,867. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 52.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 171,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1,187.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 214,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 198,288 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

