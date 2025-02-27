Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 884.6% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,867. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.