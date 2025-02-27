Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Carronade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 418.1% during the fourth quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 440,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 355,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,493 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

