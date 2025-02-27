Wedbush Has Positive Estimate for Playtika Q4 Earnings

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playtika in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share.

PLTK has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 291,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $2,381,620.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,000,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,171,168.31. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 491,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

