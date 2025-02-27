Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TVTX

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%.

TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Shares of TVTX opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.72. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

In other news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at $945,842.94. The trade was a 21.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,850. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,335 shares of company stock worth $4,453,012. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

