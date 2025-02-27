Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Major Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 7,517,168 Shares

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,691,440. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Waystar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAY opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43.

Get Waystar alerts:

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Waystar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Waystar by 652.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 130,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP purchased a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAY

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.