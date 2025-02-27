Walter Public Investments Inc. Purchases 964 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises about 2.9% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $16,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,592,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.