VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Position Lowered by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.17% of VSE worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in VSE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 104,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VSE by 12.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 178,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in VSE by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $24,018,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on VSE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average is $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $71.34 and a 12 month high of $123.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.61.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

