Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $5.57. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 140,074 shares trading hands.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,367 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 111,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.