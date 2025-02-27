Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $5.57. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 140,074 shares trading hands.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
