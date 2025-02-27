Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,054,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vodafone Group Public worth $42,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 63,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 242,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

