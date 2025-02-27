Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 34.78%.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIST traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. 799,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

