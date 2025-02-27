VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $9.00. VirnetX shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 3,660 shares changing hands.

VirnetX Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VirnetX stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Free Report) by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of VirnetX worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

