Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – February 27th

Walmart, Target, TKO Group, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in creating, publishing, or distributing video games and related hardware. Their market value is influenced by product releases, industry trends, and overall consumer demand within the gaming sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,860,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,424,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $782.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.27. 3,256,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,354. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.56.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $11.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.44 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.80. 363,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,875. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,106. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $212.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

