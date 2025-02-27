VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 406.3% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UBND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,668. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.0784 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBND. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,930,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after buying an additional 1,663,602 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after acquiring an additional 526,628 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

