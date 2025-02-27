VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 406.3% from the January 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ UBND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,668. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.0784 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
