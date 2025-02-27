Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 449972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Vicor Stock Up 7.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $113,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $213,744.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,942. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $1,113,846. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $79,889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 60.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,264 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $17,787,000. Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $9,181,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $7,349,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

