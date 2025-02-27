Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 3,504 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $213,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,942. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 1.51. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vicor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.