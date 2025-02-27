Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 177.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Edison International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,859,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 149,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 51,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Edison International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EIX opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.07%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

