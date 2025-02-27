Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 18,861 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown by 156.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

