Versor Investments LP Purchases 4,500 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,061 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock worth $7,713,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.43 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

