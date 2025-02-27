Versor Investments LP Purchases 43,900 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.