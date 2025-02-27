Versor Investments LP Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of FND stock opened at $102.46 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

