Versor Investments LP Decreases Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 85.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,944.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,070. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,982.09. This trade represents a 21.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $99.12 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $140.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

