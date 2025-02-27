Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 6,589 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,845,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in F5 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,623,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,574 shares of company stock worth $3,455,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $294.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.27. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

