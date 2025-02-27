Versor Investments LP Acquires 6,380 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 172.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MasTec by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $132.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.31. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $166.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MasTec from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

