Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Venture Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494. Venture has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

