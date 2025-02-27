Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Short Interest Update

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vast Renewables Stock Down 7.5 %

VSTEW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 1,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Vast Renewables has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.51.

Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.

