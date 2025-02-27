Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Short Interest Update

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the January 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vast Renewables Stock Down 7.5 %
VSTEW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 1,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Vast Renewables has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.51.
Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vast Renewables
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.