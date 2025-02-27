Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

