Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

