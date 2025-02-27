Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.9% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VBR opened at $197.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

