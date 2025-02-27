Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Holdings Lifted by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,999,000 after purchasing an additional 548,728 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,260,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,730,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 701,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,599,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 582,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,757,000 after buying an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,884,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MGV opened at $130.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

