Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Position Increased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 3.5% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 1.18% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $79,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,739.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 86,832 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 4,113,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after buying an additional 249,990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 132,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.57.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

