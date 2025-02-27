VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 31,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

SMH opened at $243.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.09. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $198.44 and a 52 week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.