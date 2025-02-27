Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.55% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTFX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,151. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $72.53.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

