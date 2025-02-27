USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $36.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. USANA Health Sciences traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 28871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $544.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

