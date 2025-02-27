Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 7.7 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

