Universal Health Services’ (UHS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $14.69 on Thursday, reaching $194.81. 424,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $152.68 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total transaction of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $838,821,000 after buying an additional 44,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,724,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $623,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,776,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.