Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CAO Mark Barrysmith Sells 12,019 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 12,019 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $305,522.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,872.04. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $30,243.60.

On Thursday, January 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $29,841.42.

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Barrysmith sold 1,228 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $30,012.32.

NYSE:U opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $269,320,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $62,387,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Unity Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 3,843.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,936,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

