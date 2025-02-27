UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Reduced by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,266 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,814 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $70,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $463.69 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $426.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

