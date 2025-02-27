United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,903 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 287,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 108,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 82,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

