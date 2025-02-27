United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

United Health Products Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 317,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. United Health Products has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

