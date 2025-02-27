United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
United Health Products Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UEEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 317,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. United Health Products has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.23.
United Health Products Company Profile
