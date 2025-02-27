Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $245.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

