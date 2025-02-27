U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after buying an additional 15,746,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,573,000 after buying an additional 4,807,662 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 723.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,642 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,531,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,491,000 after buying an additional 1,847,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,328,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

