TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CEO Buys $75,645.90 in Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) CEO Taryn R. Owen acquired 12,735 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $75,645.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 414,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,696.08. The trade was a 3.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TrueBlue Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TBI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.18. 59,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.42. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TrueBlue

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,523,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 441,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 262.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 406,405 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 852.8% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 381,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 341,136 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 158,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.