Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRIP. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.87, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

