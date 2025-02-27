Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $384,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $18,435,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,732,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 395,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 182,403 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

