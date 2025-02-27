TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $962.0 million-$980.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $975.9 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on TRS
TriMas Trading Down 2.0 %
TriMas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 25.00%.
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TriMas
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.