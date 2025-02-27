Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) to Issue — Dividend of $0.37 on May 30th

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TYG opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $235,803.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,061,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,157,946.74. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

