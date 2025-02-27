Top Apparel Stocks To Consider – February 26th

Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, PDD, NIKE, Costco Wholesale, JD.com, and Target are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are shares of companies engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling clothing, footwear, or accessories. These stocks tend to be influenced by seasonal trends, consumer preferences, and economic cycles, making them a dynamic component of the retail and fashion industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.26. 8,000,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,352,916. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,861. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $507.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $464.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.74.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,507,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,256. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.66. PDD has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.88. 6,646,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,405,876. NIKE has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,045.86. 516,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,069. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $464.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $977.94 and its 200-day moving average is $935.03.

JD.com (JD)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

JD traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. 10,453,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,272,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. JD.com has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,710. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

