Tokyo Electron (TOELY) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY – Get Free Report) is one of 173 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tokyo Electron to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tokyo Electron pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 48.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokyo Electron is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion $2.51 billion 20.62 Tokyo Electron Competitors $29.39 billion $592.42 million 16.21

This table compares Tokyo Electron and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tokyo Electron’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tokyo Electron. Tokyo Electron is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 22.63% 28.75% 20.52% Tokyo Electron Competitors -470.17% -79.71% -11.21%

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron’s peers have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tokyo Electron and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00 Tokyo Electron Competitors 2515 10063 19720 703 2.56

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 564.24%. Given Tokyo Electron’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tokyo Electron has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

