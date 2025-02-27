TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.340-4.430 EPS.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TJX opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.84. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.