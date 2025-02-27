TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.340-4.430 EPS.
TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE TJX opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.84. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
